Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.19 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Cannae worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares in the company, valued at $372,392,898.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,109,152.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $578,360 and have sold 1,287,074 shares worth $17,224,681. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CNNE opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.