Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.59 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.