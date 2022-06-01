Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Redfin worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $65.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,250 shares of company stock worth $1,054,430. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

