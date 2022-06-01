Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.31 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Brinker International worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Brinker International Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.