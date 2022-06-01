Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

