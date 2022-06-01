Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of AZZ worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

