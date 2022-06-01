Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mangham Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 312,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,244 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2,052.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 102,766 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

