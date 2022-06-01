Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of LTC Properties worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

