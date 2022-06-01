Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Upwork worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 75.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, Director Kevin Harvey acquired 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,021 shares of company stock worth $961,135. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.84. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

