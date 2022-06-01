Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of BancFirst worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BancFirst by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.