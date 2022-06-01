Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Standex International worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

SXI opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

