Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 225 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 173.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 733,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after buying an additional 143,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,482 shares of company stock worth $544,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

