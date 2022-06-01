Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 933 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

