Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

