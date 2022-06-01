Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.65 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

