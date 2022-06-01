Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,012,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

