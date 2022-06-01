Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in agilon health were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at $270,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. On average, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

In related news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,501 shares of company stock worth $6,995,915 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

agilon health Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.