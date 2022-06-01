Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Primo Water worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Primo Water’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

