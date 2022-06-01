Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

AUB opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

