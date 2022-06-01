Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

