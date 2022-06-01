Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,149 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Veracyte worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.