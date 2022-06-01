Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,511 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

