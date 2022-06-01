Rhumbline Advisers Sells 239 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Northwest Natural worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

