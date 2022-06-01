Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,345 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Veeco Instruments worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

