Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,174 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of BOX worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.15. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

