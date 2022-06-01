Rhumbline Advisers Sells 853 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Otter Tail worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTTR opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.