Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,474 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Redwood Trust worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

RWT opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Redwood Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.