Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

