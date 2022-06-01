Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

