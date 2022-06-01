Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,912,514.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFIN opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.