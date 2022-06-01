Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of FB Financial worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 147,199 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,235,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

