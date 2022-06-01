Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Jay T. Flatley Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 35.06 and its 200 day moving average is 65.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 73.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

