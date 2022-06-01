RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 690,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

