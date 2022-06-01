Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.97.
NYSE RKT opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.68.
In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,174,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 477,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
