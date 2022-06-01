Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.97.

NYSE RKT opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,174,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 477,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

