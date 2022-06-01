Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $277.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.39.

ROK opened at $213.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

