Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer John Holliday Sells 74,500 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$470,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,287.71.

John Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40.

RSI stock opened at C$6.33 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.04.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

