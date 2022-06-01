Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch Sells 75,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $3,081,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,934,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

