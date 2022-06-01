RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 244,410 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 244,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $2,253,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,790,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,607,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RES stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.51. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RPC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 449,010 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.