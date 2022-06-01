RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 201,606 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 201,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $1,872,919.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,034,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,353,310.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,759,996.40.

On Thursday, March 24th, Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.51.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RES shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RPC by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

