Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 80,894 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of RSI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
