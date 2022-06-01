Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 80,894 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RSI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,527,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,086,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

