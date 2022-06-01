Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00.

CRM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

