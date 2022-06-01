Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Gavin Rennick Sells 10,759 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

