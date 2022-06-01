Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Gavin Rennick Sells 10,759 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
