Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,462,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,115,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of SCI opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

