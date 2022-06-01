Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Rises By 25.0%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ames National stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Get Ames National alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ames National by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ames National by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ames National by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.