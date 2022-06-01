Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Rises By 25.0%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ames National stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
