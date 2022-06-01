Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

SI stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

