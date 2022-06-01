SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Edward H. Frank Sells 1,948 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.38, for a total value of $386,444.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.42. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $94.21 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after buying an additional 48,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiTime by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after buying an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

