Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

