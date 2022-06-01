Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $1,467,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 81,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $8,262,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

