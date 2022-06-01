Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 945.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,540 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.16% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOI. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,241 shares of company stock worth $944,271. Insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $627.68 million, a PE ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

