Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,306 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

SRNE opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $637.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.43. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

